Transform Wealth LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

