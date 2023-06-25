Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

