Transform Wealth LLC Buys 171,446 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,446 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.