Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $199.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.