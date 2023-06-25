Oak Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

