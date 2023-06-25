The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

