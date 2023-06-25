Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $84,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.91.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $460.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $465.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $358,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

