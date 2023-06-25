Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

