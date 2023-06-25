Oak Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

