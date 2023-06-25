Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.15% of Fiserv worth $103,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FI stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.80 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

