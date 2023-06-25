Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,034 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

