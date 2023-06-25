Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Lowered by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $120.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.46. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

