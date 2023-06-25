Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

