Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,771,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,329 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $142,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $78.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

