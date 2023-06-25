Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

