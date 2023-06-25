Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

