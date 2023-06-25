The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $162,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

EL stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.