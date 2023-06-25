Raymond James & Associates Purchases 48,827 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $163,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

