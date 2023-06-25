Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE:RRX opened at $148.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.82 and a 52-week high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

