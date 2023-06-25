Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Saia worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.81.

SAIA stock opened at $312.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.48 and a 1-year high of $330.87.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.