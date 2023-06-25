Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.