Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $10.07 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 84,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 195.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

