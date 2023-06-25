MRA Advisory Group Makes New $215,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 109,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

