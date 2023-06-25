Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 21,887 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

