Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

