Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

