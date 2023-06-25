Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $152,111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 776,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after buying an additional 417,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

SWKS stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

