Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

