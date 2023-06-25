Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

