iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Apeiron RIA LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $435.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.