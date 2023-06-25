Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.