Welch Group LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

