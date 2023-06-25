JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $297.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

