JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,927 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

