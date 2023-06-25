JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $86.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

