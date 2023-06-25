Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.
DVY stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
