JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,252 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,252 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

