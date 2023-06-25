JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,567 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

