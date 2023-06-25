Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Shares of ITW opened at $242.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

