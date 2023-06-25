JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 244 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.