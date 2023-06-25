JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.91 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.