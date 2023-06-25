Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Holdings Cut by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

MNP stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

