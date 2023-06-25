Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 205,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 451,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 131.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 236,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

