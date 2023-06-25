Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,237 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Target stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

