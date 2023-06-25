Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $326.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

