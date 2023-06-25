Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

