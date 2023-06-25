Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

