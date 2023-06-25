Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 897.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 426,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

