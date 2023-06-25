Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,094 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 533.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 98,312 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

