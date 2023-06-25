Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

AFB stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

